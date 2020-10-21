EndSARS: Senators condemn killings of protesters, accuse Buhari of cold indifference

Certain Senators on Wednesday condemned the use of live ammunition on defenceless youths by soldiers.

Several young men and ladies involved in the agitation for the reform of the Nigerian Police Force and proscription of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, (SARS) fell to the bullets of the soldiers at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State . Those who sustained life threatening injuries have since been hospitalized.

The federal lawmakers in separate statements condemned the action of the military

Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume who incidentally is the Chairman Senate Committee on Army described the action of the soldiers as reckless and unwarranted.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the resolution of the Senate asking him to urgently wade into the crisis by opening dialogue with the aggrieved youth.

He said:” Mr President should talk to Nigerians. The Senate has passed a resolution, even though it is advisory, I think it is worth giving the necessary consideration. The parents should also calm down their children while those who are protesting now should know that government has accepted their demands. They should be organised under a leadership which will now follow up on the five – point demand which the government is already considering. Any unconnected process without leadership would always end up in chaos.

“I have monitored with shock and personal indignation the turn out of events on the #EndSARS protest with evidence of obvious descent of the country, particularly in the Southwest of Nigeria, after the reckless and disturbing incident at Lekki toll gate yesterday evening.

“As a student who was involved in several protests, I see no reason for the display of outright recklessness by shooting into unarmed protesters by whoever, governmental or otherwise.”

In a separate statement, Senator representing Osun central and Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Ajibola Basiru accused President Buhari of cold indifference to the crisis and the killings of innocent Nigerian youths.

He appealed to “the President to live up to the Constitution and find a lasting, peaceful and human friendly solution to the crisis and also comply with the several resolutions of the National Assembly.”

His statement read in part:” As an elected representative of the people of Osun Central in the Senate, I deprecate the clear lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Executive to the lingering anarchy and destruction of lives and property. At the sitting of the Senate on Tuesday 20 October, 2020, it was resolved that the President should address the nation, not knowing that the evening of that day will bring about more sinister dimensions to the already deteriorated situation.

“By section 14 of our Constitution security and welfare of the people is the paramount purpose of government.

“I hereby urge the President to live up to the Constitution and find a lasting, peaceful and human friendly solution to the crisis and also comply with the several resolutions of the National Assembly.

“I find it personally uncomfortable to keep silent anymore as an elected representative of the people whose youths are being killed and bruised.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE