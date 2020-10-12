EndSARS protests: Normalcy returns to Ogbomoso

After two consecutive days of #EndSARS protests and the attendant loss of lives, normalcy has returned to Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Violence, apprehension had enveloped the town after one Isiaka Jimoh was hit by bullets from a yet-to-be-named police officer, last Saturday when #ENDSARS protesters made attempts to gain access to Owode police station in Ogbomoso.

The clash between the police and residents claimed Isiaka’s life on Saturday while another clash on Sunday saw two more persons felled by bullets, while a total of eight persons were injured.

Sunday’s clash stemmed from the displeasure of the residents at the police’s statement that it only used teargas to disperse the people on Saturday and did not shoot anyone.

Irate at developments in the town, the residents had also vented their anger with an attack on the palace of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi.

However, deployment of men of the state Joint Security Task Force known as Operation Burst by the state government and a meeting involving local government Chairpersons in Ogbomoso zone and security agencies has calmed the situation.

After a series of meetings involving various stakeholders on Sunday and Monday morning, town criers went around town to assure residents that the situation had been calmed.

On Monday, men of Operation Burst were seen stationed strategically around the town, while residents went about their usual duties.

