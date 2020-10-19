EndSARS: Protesters lay siege to IKEDC, vow not to quit

#EndSARS protesters, on Monday, in Lagos, lay siege to the headquarters of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company at Alausa, vowing not to leave the gate, which was already locked by the authorities of the company.

The protesters, who came along with a truck and a public address system, accused the company of fleecing their customers through excessive billing, warning that it risked dire consequence if within a month it failed to supply to every household within its jurisdiction pre-paid meters.

The protesters, who later realised that the company staff were in the office hiding, equally warned the Disco not to come around and attempt to disconnect any house on account of non- payment of the debt owed the company.

