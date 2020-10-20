EndSARS protest: Ogun closes schools till Monday

The Ogun State Government has directed that all schools in the state be closed from Wednesday, October 21 till Monday, October 26, in view of the prevailing circumstances surrounding the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Abiodun stated this in his statewide broadcast on Tuesday night in Abeokuta, saying that the decision came to fore when he met with security chiefs at his Oke-Mosan office.

He ordered that all motorcycle operations be suspended throughout Wednesday at the first instance while directing that security situation be beefed up in all correctional centres and public buildings.

The governor added that there would be deployment of joint security patrol teams to ensure that there was no threat to public peace.

Abiodun said the government would review developments on the situation on 24-hour basis and would not hesitate to announce stringent measures when the need arises.

He said, “I must emphasise that we cannot fold our arms and let the state descend into anarchy. No right is absolute.

“In exercising our rights, we must respect the rights of others. There cannot be a better tomorrow if we destroy today and the foundation being laid for tomorrow.

“Let me warn that Ogun State will not be conducive to anyone who may want to test the resolve of government to provide security or those who may want to come from other states to foment trouble in our dear state. The security agencies have been directed to ensure full compliance with the measures announced to ensure security of lives and properties.

“Therefore, I appeal to all parents, guardians, traditional and religious leaders and indeed all stakeholders to rein their children and wards to avoid any act that may breach public peace or bring them into confrontation with the law enforcement agencies.

“I urge all to take full advantage of the windows available to express grievances in peaceful manners, including the Ogun State Human Rights Complaints Report portal and allow time for full implementation of the various government initiatives in response to their demands.”