EndSARS: Obiano inaugurates 32-man judicial committee of inquiry

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 32-man judicial committee of inquiry to look into the ongoing EndSARS protest in the state.

Obiano who performed the ceremony at the executive chambers of Government House hailed the youths for conducting themselves properly in carrying out the EndSARS protest.

He said that inauguration of the panel was in fulfilment of the promise he made to them during their protest.

He said that the objective of the panel was to find out if anyone fell victim of police brutality and that those affected would be paid compensations.

The governor charged the protesters not to be sponsored by shady characters, stressing that Anambra would continue to be the safest state in the country and that the protesting youths should continue to conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General Uju Nwogu said the governor has addressed the protesting youths and has equally gone ahead to tour prison formation across the state and released some inmates who were unjustly detained.

Nwogu noted that the judicial panel would help dig into the excesses of the police and also assist in addressing issues raised by EndSARS protesters.

The state Commissioner for Justice thanked the governor for proactively responding to the yearnings of the people, especially the EndSARS protesters, who were currently agitating against police brutality and extra-judicial killings across the nation.

Chairman of the 32-man judicial panel Justice Vivian Umeh assured the governor that the panel would do a perfect job.

On his part, the Secretary to the Government of Anambra State, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, said his office would closely supervise the activities of the panel and provide needed assistance where necessary.