#EndSARS: PDP condemns killing of protesters at Lekki 

EndSARS
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja 
zpad, Ondo Jegede attack, US visa election, PDP Buhari listen, Akeredolu, Kekemeke, INEC, PDP, APC, 774,000 jobs allocation PDP, PDP, Buhari, apc nec meeting, corruption
Kola Ologbondiyan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in very strong terms, the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos as well as other parts of the country.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja on Tuesday night said: “It is shocking that security agents and, in some cases, thugs, were reportedly deployed to end the lives of promising Nigerians. This, to say the least, is saddening. 

“Those responsible for the heinous murder of the innocent and harmless Nigerians must account for their nefarious acts.”

The PDP called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct an end to these wanton killings across our nation.

“We invite the International Criminal Court (ICC), to bring all those responsible for the needless death of these very young Nigerians to justice,” the statement added. 

 

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
EndSARS

#EndSARS protest: Ogun closes schools till Monday

Latest News

#EndSARS: Obiano inaugurates 32-man judicial committee of inquiry

EndSARS

#EndSARS: Obaseki meets with security chiefs, frowns at violation of curfew

EndSARS

#EndSARS: US closes consulate office in Lagos

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More