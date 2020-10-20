EndSARS: PDP condemns killing of protesters at Lekki 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in very strong terms, the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos as well as other parts of the country.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja on Tuesday night said: “It is shocking that security agents and, in some cases, thugs, were reportedly deployed to end the lives of promising Nigerians. This, to say the least, is saddening.

“Those responsible for the heinous murder of the innocent and harmless Nigerians must account for their nefarious acts.”

The PDP called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct an end to these wanton killings across our nation.

“We invite the International Criminal Court (ICC), to bring all those responsible for the needless death of these very young Nigerians to justice,” the statement added.