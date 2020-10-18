EndSARS: NECO reschedules examination

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the Paper I Computer Studies Practicals of the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination earlier scheduled to take place on Monday, October 19, 2020, as a result of #EndSARS protest in many parts of the country.

The examination of this paper would now hold on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 10 am-1 pm, a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Mr Azeez Sani, said, on Sunday, in Abuja.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been constrained to reschedule the Paper I Computer Studies Practicals earlier scheduled to take place on Monday, October 19, 2020, 10 am to 1 pm, for Monday November 16, 2020, 10 am-1 pm

“​This unforeseen incident has been caused by the #EndSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the City entrance gate Benin.

“The NECO delivery truck had left its take-off point well in advance on Friday, October 16, 2020, earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then.

“The Council wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the affected examination materials have been retrieved and are intact.

“​While regretting any inconveniences this rescheduling may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examinations procedures for seamless conduct of the Council’s examination,” he said.

