EndSARS: NAWOJ urges journalists to prioritise safety

The President, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, has called on female journalists in the country to prioritise their safety as they carry out their duties.

Omowole made the call on Friday in Abuja, following the recent violence in some parts of the country over the #EndSARS protest.

She advised journalists to be vigilant and prioritise their safety while discharging their duties.

The NAWOJ president also appealed to Nigerians to unite and pray for God’s mercy and intervention to avert further bloodshed that would affect the peace and development of the nation.

According to her, youths in Nigeria had sacrificed their comfort to protest peacefully on the streets, while demanding a better life, as the older generation had failed them.

She expressed sadness over the turn of events, especially the reported killings, arson and vandalism of properties.

Omowole, therefore, appealed to the protesters to sheath their swords and remain calm as their demands had been made known to the world.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

journalists

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

journalists journalists

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.

journalists