EndSARS: Looters return items in Plateau, seek forgiveness

Some people who participated in the looting of items during the recent vandalisation of warehouses and other public and private properties under the guise of looking for palliatives have returned the items in their possession, and are asking for forgiveness from the Government of Plateau State.

The repentant persons were led to the new Government House Rayfield Jos led by a popular evangelist of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev Ezekiel Dachomo, who explained that they made the confession during a prayer revival organised at the Zang Secondary School Bukuru, Jos South Local Government.

According to the clergyman over 2,000 people came forward after the hearing the gospel where he preached against the recent looting and vandalism which affected public and private properties in the state.

He said the action was not just an invitation of the anger of God against the suspects, but the entire state, adding that the hijack of the #EndSARS protest was a plan of the devil to scuttle the will of God for Plateau State which cannot be left without intercession.

“Touched by the message, some of the persons involved in the looting repented and decided to bring some of the items still in their possessions as a mark of restitution and plea for mercy from God and the Government of Plateau State.”

Rev Dachomo appealed to the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, to temper justice with mercy by granting forgiveness to the repentant persons who voluntarily came forward at the revival meeting with a promise never to partake in such acts again.

Receiving the items on behalf of the governor, Secretary to the Government of the State, Prof Danladi Abok Atu commended Rev Dachomo for appealing to the consciences of the affected persons who came forward to ask for forgiveness.

He said the action of the looters was a great disservice to the state as not only food items were looted, but heavy machinery, public infrastructure and businesses worth billions of naira were stolen and also destroyed.

He advised the youths of Plateau State to be wary of listening to incitement by people who are not even from Plateau State but come into the state purposely to orchestrate the destruction after which they disappear to their places of origin just like during the #EndSARS protest.

He promised to forward the plea of the repentant persons to the governor for further consideration.

Most of the items returned were food provisions looted from various warehouses.

