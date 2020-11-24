COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 168 new cases, total now 66,607

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 168 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 66,607.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
“On the 24th of November 2020, 168 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 66,607 cases have been confirmed, 62,311 cases have been discharged and 1,169 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 168 new cases are reported from 10 states-FCT (61), Lagos (50), Kaduna (27), Oyo (12), Rivers (6), Katsina (5), Ogun (3), Kwara (2), Edo (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|23,018
|1,057
|21,741
|220
|FCT
|6,576
|524
|5,969
|83
|Plateau
|3,805
|115
|3,656
|34
|Oyo
|3,715
|333
|3,337
|45
|Rivers
|2,963
|101
|2,803
|59
|Kaduna
|2,940
|174
|2,719
|47
|Edo
|2,695
|20
|2,564
|111
|Ogun
|2,156
|110
|2,015
|31
|Delta
|1,823
|37
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,777
|29
|1,694
|54
|Ondo
|1,727
|102
|1,585
|40
|Enugu
|1,332
|21
|1,290
|21
|Kwara
|1,095
|28
|1,039
|28
|Ebonyi
|1,055
|6
|1,019
|30
|Katsina
|1,012
|40
|948
|24
|Osun
|945
|7
|917
|21
|Gombe
|938
|56
|857
|25
|Abia
|926
|9
|908
|9
|Bauchi
|753
|19
|720
|14
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Imo
|662
|37
|613
|12
|Benue
|493
|22
|460
|11
|Nasarawa
|485
|147
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|445
|42
|382
|21
|Ekiti
|354
|15
|333
|6
|Jigawa
|328
|9
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|319
|21
|289
|9
|Niger
|296
|8
|276
|12
|Anambra
|285
|1
|265
|19
|Adamawa
|261
|4
|238
|19
|Sokoto
|165
|0
|148
|17
|Taraba
|157
|12
|139
|6
|Yobe
|94
|12
|74
|8
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|90
|3
|78
|9
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
168 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
FCT-61
Lagos-50
Kaduna-27
Oyo-12
Rivers-6
Katsina-5
Ogun-3
Kwara-2
Edo-1
Kano-1
66,607 confirmed
62,311 discharged
1,169 deaths pic.twitter.com/J8s3bZhqnn
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 24, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Fewer Deaths, Recoveries Last Week
Again, Nigeria’s new weekly COVID-19 infections have increased, Tribune Online analysis shows.
In the previous week, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 -14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded in the penultimate week (November 1 -7) and the 937 cases recorded from October 25 – 31…
We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President
t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…
COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 168 new cases, total now 66,607
[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General
Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…
COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 168 new cases, total now 66,607
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Are You Sick and Tired of High Blood Pressure? Here are 2 Scientically Proven Herbs You Can Start Using Today To Rapidly Lower It In Less Than 3 Months, Even If Nothing Has EVER Worked For You Before.
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.