COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 168 new cases, total now 66,607

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 168 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 66,607.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 24th of November 2020, 168 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 66,607 cases have been confirmed, 62,311 cases have been discharged and 1,169 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 168 new cases are reported from 10 states-FCT (61), Lagos (50), Kaduna (27), Oyo (12), Rivers (6), Katsina (5), Ogun (3), Kwara (2), Edo (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 23,018 1,057 21,741 220 FCT 6,576 524 5,969 83 Plateau 3,805 115 3,656 34 Oyo 3,715 333 3,337 45 Rivers 2,963 101 2,803 59 Kaduna 2,940 174 2,719 47 Edo 2,695 20 2,564 111 Ogun 2,156 110 2,015 31 Delta 1,823 37 1,737 49 Kano 1,777 29 1,694 54 Ondo 1,727 102 1,585 40 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,095 28 1,039 28 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 1,012 40 948 24 Osun 945 7 917 21 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Abia 926 9 908 9 Bauchi 753 19 720 14 Borno 745 4 705 36 Imo 662 37 613 12 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 485 147 325 13 Bayelsa 445 42 382 21 Ekiti 354 15 333 6 Jigawa 328 9 308 11 Akwa Ibom 319 21 289 9 Niger 296 8 276 12 Anambra 285 1 265 19 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 157 12 139 6 Yobe 94 12 74 8 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 90 3 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

168 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-61

Lagos-50

Kaduna-27

Oyo-12

Rivers-6

Katsina-5

Ogun-3

Kwara-2

Edo-1

Kano-1 66,607 confirmed

62,311 discharged

1,169 deaths pic.twitter.com/J8s3bZhqnn — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 24, 2020

