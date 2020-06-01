Ending food importation

Prior to the discovery of crude oil in commercial quantity in a village called Oloibiri in present-day Bayelsa State, Nigeria was known for her agrarian economy. Agriculture was the major source of her foreign exchange earnings through the exportation of cash crops such as rubber from Delta State in the south-south region; groundnut, hide, and skin produced by the northern region; cocoa and coffee from the western region; and palm oil and kernels from the eastern region of the country.

However, Nigeria shifted her attention to crude oil production and abandoned agriculture. This turned the cash-crops exporting country to an importer. Nigeria has failed and finds it hard to feed its citizens.

It will be recalled that President Muhammad Buhari challenged farmers to go to farms and save lives so that Nigeria can produce what we need in sufficient quantity without having to import food. He added that Nigeria does not have money to import food.

Where did Nigeria get it wrong? Nigeria as a nation missed a step right from the time crude oil was discovered. The discovery has indeed done more damage than good to the agricultural sector. It is a pity that Nigeria is facing this challenge in this century which it did not experience about sixty years back. To tackle the challenge of depending on other countries for our food, Nigeria must return agriculture on her scale of preference as it was before independence.

Governments at federal, state, and local levels only pay lip service to agriculture, without pragmatic commitment to the sector. For instance, the Federal Government budgeted only 1.5 per cent in 2019 and 1.3 per cent in 2020 of its national budget to agriculture. The same thing applies to states and local governments. Budgets on agriculture are quite meager, and unfortunately many governments are not into the farming business, with the mindset that citizens alone could farm and feed the nation.

If each of the 774 local governments in Nigeria could produce twenty thousand metric tonnes of grains yearly with each of the 36 state governors harvesting 50,000 and the Federal Government a hundred thousand metric tonnes or more, then Nigeria would in the nearest time end food scarcity and begin exporting.

Furthermore, governments must digitize the farming system in Nigeria. The era of analogue farming systems is over. It is unfortunate that a lot of farmers carry out their farming activities with hoes and other implements used by our forefathers. We need up-to-date farming technologies, chemicals, and seeds. If Nigeria wants to grow agriculturally, then we must adopt the methods of farming being used in India, Thailand, Germany, Brazil, and China.

Another factor that needs to be dealt with in order to experience a bumper harvest in Nigeria is the farmer/herder incessant clashes. The clashes have inflicted injuries, loss of lives and properties worth millions of naira across many parts of the country. There have been cases of reprisals and communal clashes. These have retired thousands of farmers and rendered many vulnerable. Governments must protect farmers and herders as well as provide a lasting solution to the problem.

Farmers must be equipped with practical and theoretical knowledge of farming so as to maximise yields and lessen expenses. Nigerians must also change their perception on farming by seeing it as something that must be done. The government must also introduce price control of seeds and other farming necessities especially at this time of a global pandemic in order to cushion its impact on both farmers and consumers.

Bilyaminu Kong-kol, Bayero University, Kano

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Apple Music Appoints Florence Otedola (Aka) DJ Cuppy Its First Radio Show Host In Africa

The biggest company in the world, Apple Music, is launching its first radio show in Africa on Sunday and DJ Cuppy whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola is its host. The streaming platform announced Thursday that “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary… Read full story

21 Years Of Civil Rule: Gains, Pains And Prospects

MOST Nigerians remain nostalgic about the epochal, extraordinary transformation that was heralded in the defunct Western Region of Nigeria in the First Republic under visionary and dynamic leadership. In just eight years of the pragmatic and purposeful leadership, imbued with vision, the region shocked the… Read full story

Economy: Many Miles Crossed, Many Miles Lie Ahead

Politics and economy are entangled. Politics determines the economic direction while the economy determines the strength of the polity. If the economy is ailing, so will be the polity and vice versa. But the interplay between politics and the economy is choreographed by politicians… Read full story

COVID-19: We’re Yet To Receive Promised Ventilators From US ― Minister

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government is yet to receive the promised ventilators from the United States of America (USA). The minister said this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus (COVID-19) daily news conference… Read full story

Sokoto Bandit Attacks: Buhari Orders ‘Fierce’ Military Operation

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the military to embark of a fierce operation to dislodge bandits terrorising people in Sokoto State. While condoling with families who lost loved ones in an attack by bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government it the state, he prayed for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries… Read full story

COVID-19: Ogun Govt Lifts Lockdown

The Ogun State Government has lifted the lockdown order pronounced on the state, since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic to combat the spread of the disease from Monday to Friday. This was contained in the address of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, while updating the efforts… Read full story

Osinbajo Heads Use Of Toilet Campaign Committee

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday inaugurated the Steering Committee of the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign,” which he leads as chairman. Tribune Online reports that the committee comes as stakeholders continue to ramp up efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

Doctors Refusing To Treat Patients Of Other Ailments Over Fear Of COVID-19, Says PTF

More deaths are being recorded in patients with other ailments because medical institutions in the country are refusing to handle cases because of fear of contracting coronavirus, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the pandemic has observed… Read full story

Malami Explains Why Buhari Signs Executive Orders

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday, said the Presidential Executive Orders are aimed at complementing existing legislation and ensure inter-agency coordination in the process of implementation… Read full story