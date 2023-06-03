Anambra State government through the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs in conjunction with the United Nations Children’s Fund has distributed farm inputs of various types to one hundred and sixty women in four villages of Umueze Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area.

The crops distributed to the women were rice seedlings, potato stems, groundnut, pepper, watermelon seeds, and cucumber.

Handing over the crops to the women, the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo said that as a way to keep supporting those affected by the 2022 flood disaster, the State government wrote to UNICEF for support to all those affected by the last year’s deluge and they obliged, hence the distribution of the farm crops and noted that UNICEF is equally supporting the state government in different other ways.

Mrs Obinabo explained that the various support the Anambra state government is receiving from Development Partners is a result of their trust in the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, which she said is prudent in the management of the state’s scarce resources.

According to the Commissioner, they will also visit other communities in Anambra West, as the exercise is designed to cover the seven local government areas that usually experience flooding in the state, and maintained that UNICEF has promised to bring the farm inputs earlier next time.

As a means of recreation after work, Mrs Obinabo revealed that they built four football goalposts, two volleyball courts among others in Umueze Anam for women to exercise and urged them to ensure the safety of all the gaming facilities.

In their various remarks, Mrs Theresa Anijah-Obi and Uzochukwu Chinwuba, appreciated the Anambra state government and UNICEF for remembering them, even as they praised the doggedness of the Commissioner in ensuring that the inputs were judiciously distributed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court





In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…