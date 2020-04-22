Emergency food market has achieved its goals ― Lagos govt

Lagos State government, on Wednesday, said its Makeshift Neighbourhood Food Market has achieved the objective of enabling residents to access farm produce without much trouble as the state continues to observe the lockdown directive in the fight against the spread to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, said this during an inspection tour of the Ramadan Edition of the Makeshift Neighbourhood Markets at Local Government Primary School, Idimu and Ejigbo Nursery and Primary, Orilowo, Ejigbo in Lagos, in the company of the Hon Kehinde Joseph, Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture, Lagos State House of Assembly.

According to him, the state government is satisfied with the success rate of the 27 COVID-19 Makeshift Markets originally created to reduce the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on Lagosians, saying with the establishment, lot of Lagosians had been provided with the opportunity to access food produce.

He said the products include vegetables and perishable goods especially those needed for the Ramadan fast.

“This is Orilowo Ejigbo Nursery and Primary School in Ejigbo LCDA under the Oshodi Isolo Local Government. This is the fourth and Ramadan edition of the Lagos emergency makeshift markets or neighbourhood markets, so to say.

“So far, we are happy with the success rate. We are happy that the makeshift markets have given the opportunity to a lot of Lagosians to be able to access markets without much trouble,” he said.

Speaking further, Lawal said the price of products at the markets were very competitive and cheaper than what obtained in the open markets which had contributed greatly to the level of patronage recorded, adding that the makeshift markets were created to reduce the economic burden that the COVID-19 pandemic triggered and provide access to market as they observed the total lockdown in the state.

“The markets were satisfactorily serving that purpose such that the open markets that were supposed to be the major point of call for people are now recording lower patronage especially in line with the social distancing guidelines of the government of Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu,” the commissioner said.

Lawal explained that though the economy of Lagos was important, the protection of lives was more important, adding that the government would continue to do all within its power to ensure that its citizens were safe.

The commissioner pointed out that the public health order would continually be at the front burner as a matter of urgency hence it was important that people were aware of the essence of social distancing so that the whole of the country understand the seriousness of the pandemic.

“From the feedback we are getting, we want to see how we can come up with some strategy that can make Lagosians adapt to the pandemic in terms of social distancing.

“Looking at everyone here, we all have our facemasks and I am sure you heard the governor speak to it that from next week, we will have to compel everyone to wear facemasks,” Lawal said.

The Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture in the State House of Assembly, Hon Joseph, in his remark, urged resident to be patient with the state government and comply with the total lockdown and social distancing directives.

He said the lockdown and social distancing directive were in the interest of the people hence they must continue to comply in order to achieve the desired success.

Joseph commended the state government through the ministry of agriculture for setting up the emergency market, saying this showed the importance that the government attached to the welfare of the people.

He said the markets were well organised in compliance with the social distancing rule, use of face mask and as well as personal hygiene directive of the government and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“When I got here this morning, I walked round to see the quality of items here and sincerely speaking, everything here is well organised. There is nothing a family or an individual needs that is not available for purchase in the market.

“From foodstuff to poultry products, fish, pepper and beverages and other everyday item are on display and the prices are very good and competitive,” he said.

Also speaking, the Iyaloja, Olugbede Modern Market in Egbeda in Alimosho Local Government Area, Mrs Easter Adebamowo, commended the state government for supporting her members with the emergency food market.

Adebamowo said farmers had been educated on the need to maintain social distancing rule in the market, and avoid crowded environment.

“We have told our members that they should maintain social distancing and also avoid crowd in the market.

“We have told them that market starts from 10:00 am and ends at 2:00 pm every other day.

“We are trying to reduce the crowd in our markets in line with the government directive,” she said.

