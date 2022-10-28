Emefiele recommends flexible work models, training to reduce ‘japa’ movement

IN order to discourage massive exodus popularly called “japa” of technology talents and other skilled workers from Nigeria, the Governor Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has called on organisations to adopt flexible work models and retrain their staff.

According to him, human capital is critical in driving Nigeria’s objectives as they remain the number one asset any country has.

Speaking at the 2nd/ National Risk Management Conference organised by the Risk Management Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos, Emefiele said, “Despite the ‘japa’ movement, we still have high numbers of skilled workers ready and willing to put in the work required to move the country forward.

“Organisations will do well to attract and retain their staff by offering flexible hybrid work models if able, investing in employees’ wellbeing and mental health, and training them in skills required for the future. This is in addition to grooming the youth for leadership roles in the financial sector.”

Represented by Dr Angela Sere-Ejembi Director Financial Market Department CBN, Emefiele said the theme of the conference “Risk Management in the promotion of financial system development for economic growth,” is quite apt and is a timely reminder of the importance of building collective capabilities to navigate the complex risks Nigerians are facing for the benefit of the country.

According to him, a lot has changed over the past two years as people adjust to life after a pandemic and addressing risks in the financial system is one of the most important tasks to be undertaken.

