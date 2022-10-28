 Stars to watch: ‘Covenant’ and ‘Itura’ present next rated actors

This week, we spotlight some of the fresh talents and superstars on two new series, ‘Convenant’ and ‘Itura’. When it comes to exciting acting and strong character development, these talented Nollywood actors are the ones to keep an eye on. Here are some of the newest and brightest faces taking centre stage on Africa Magic’s latest original series, ‘Covenant’ and ‘Itura’.

Korede Ajayi is a skit maker, chef and actor popularly known as The Korexx. He first gained popularity when he started making skits alongside Nigerian comedian and activist Mr Macaroni. He has featured in a few movies like ‘Brotherhood’, ‘Her Mine Ours’, ‘One Lagos Night’, and stage plays like ‘The Journey to One’ and ‘The Gods Are Not To Blame’. He is currently taking on his most prominent role as Sijuade, the arrogant prince and rightful heir to the ‘Ibaokuta’ throne.

Laide Adeyiga is a versatile actress who has made a name for herself in the Nollywood scene. She has featured in several English and Yoruba-speaking films, including ‘Love and Crime’, ‘Soólè’, ‘Flatus’, and ‘Oba Iro’. Born in Lagos, Olaide Mariam Adeyiga is the first child of her family and a graduate of Theatre Arts from Lagos State University. She plays Queen Teniade in the ‘Itura’.

Omololu Sodiya is an actor and voice-over artist. Omololu started acting in 2005 but focused on the art professionally in 2007. He studied at the University of Lagos as a theatre artist and loves to showcase his acting prowess live on stage. He has performed about 30 stage plays The Lottery Ticket, Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again, The Engagement, Our Son The Minister and a host of others. In Itura, he plays Ayanniyi, the prestigious drummer and father to Yewande – the mysterious child blessed and cursed with the gift of vision by the gods.

Okpo Itam Eyo, professionally known as David Eyo, is an actor and a singer from Cross River State, Nigeria. He was born on 26 February 1998 in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria and studied Theatre And Media Studies at the University of Calabar. He plays Adekunle AK Ijimakinde in ‘Covenant’.

Shammah Agah is an actress and TV presenter. She featured in a few movies like ‘Twice Shy’, ‘The Other Marriage’, ‘What The Heart Sees’, ‘Strangling Emotions’ and ‘The Search’. Shammah enjoys travelling, trips to the spa and a good time at the beach. She plays the role of Moremi in ‘Itura’.

Susan Festus is a fast-rising actress born on the 4th of November. She has appeared in movies such as ‘The Wig’, ‘Things We Do In the Shadow,’ ‘Chief Karma’, ‘Marry Me Again’, ‘More Than Amanda’, ‘Super Story’ (Stars & Scars and Revenge), ‘Mena’, ‘Heart and Souls’ and ‘The Island’. Susan also enjoys making funny videos for Tik Tok and Instagram. She plays Maria Ijimakinde in ‘Covenant’.

Kameel Audu is a sports and entertainment lawyer, actor and gamer. He has appeared in numerous movies such as Omo Ghetto the Saga, Fine Wine, Nyoko, April 4th, In Between, The Disciple and others. Kameel plays the character Onome in Covenant.

Valentine Ohu is an actor and Radio/TV Host. He has worked on some of the biggest and most popular radio shows and produced commercials, voice-overs and reality shows. He joined the movie industry in 2021 and has since starred in the feature films Once Upon A Life, Last Call, and Africa Magic’s series Unmarried. Valentine plays Santiago ‘Santi’ Dos Santos in Covenant.

Caroline Aroghene is an actress, thespian and fashion enthusiast from Delta State. She featured in movies such as Invitation, Passport, Invaders, The Crash, The Wildflower, Found Daddy and others. In addition to her work in Nollywood, Caroline has performed humorous skits alongside famous skit makers like Mr Macaroni, Mc Lively, and Officerwoos, among others. She plays Duchess in Covenant.

Covenant follows the story of three strangers on a journey to discover truths that will unite them, change their lives and ultimately lead them to making the greatest sacrifice possible. Itura, on the other hand, tells the story of beloved king Jagungbade, who desires peace and prosperity for his empire Ibaokuta. However fate has more in store for him.

Annetta Adebusuyi is a model, actress, entrepreneur and medical doctor from Ondo state. She studied Medicine at the University of Osun state and Ukraine. Her acting journey started in her childhood church, where she acted with the drama team for the congregation. She returned to Nigeria in 2017 to pursue her acting and modelling career. She has since starred in movies like Super Story, Revenge, My Siblings & I, Pepper Soup, Enakhe, and Jenifa On Lockdown. She plays Purity Gbadamosi in ‘Covenant’.

Mojisola Ayomikun Kadiri is a talented performer with a knack for singing, songwriting, stage film and television acting. Mojisola holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Lagos. She also received acting/screenwriting and presentation coaching from SPAN (Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria) and FRCN (Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria). She plays Aduke in ‘Itura’.

Rotimi Adelegan is a Nollywood actor, scriptwriter and stage performer. He started acting in 2005 but hit stardom in 2007 when he appeared in the South African TV show Jacob’s Cross. Rotimi is one of the select Nollywood stars that keeps his private life off the internet and the media. In the Africa Magic Original, Itura, he portrays Otunba Olowoporoku.

Folaremi Agunbiade is an actor, writer, model and TV presenter born in Lagos, Nigeria. Folaremi is well known for playing the role of ‘Ronaldo’ in the second season of the Africa Magic TV series, ‘Hustle’. He was featured in movies like MTV Shuga, ‘The Undertaking’, ‘The Koboko House’ and ‘Friends In School’. He plays Diekola Olowoporoku in ‘Itura’.

Preach Bassey is a Nigerian model, actor and television host. Mr Bass is a native of Urue Offong/Oruko LGA in Akwa Ibom State. He is an alumnus of the New York Film Academy, where he majored in Acting for Film. He starred in movies such as Prepidation, 76, Halita, 4th Republic, and My Name is Khadi. Preach plays Jnr Kane Ijimakinde (JKI) in ‘Covenant’.

