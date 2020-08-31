Ember months: FRSC issues travel advisory

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday issued safety advisories to travellers in order to guide commuters on the ”path of safety” during the ember months.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) ACM Bisi Kazeem on Monday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi added that the Corps had also begun a nationwide campaign in order to minimise the tendencies of crashes and gridlocks in Ember months.

He called on the motoring public to make the year 2020 ’ember’ months unique and crash-free by adhering strictly to road traffic regulations.

NAN reports that this year ember months nationwide campaigns theme is “Drive safe and stay safe”.

Oyeyemi stated among others, that road traffic crashes were avoidable and road crash-free society was possible when best road practices were applied.

He, however, strongly cautioned motorists to note that the end of the year was not naturally tragic and was not in any way different from other months of the year.

This he said, was that there seems to be an increase in vehicular movement witnessed during the season.

He debunked the myth that the last four months of the year commonly referred to as ’ember months’ were hazardous for motorists.

” It is very possible to drive without involving in a crash as long as motorists obey and adhere strictly to traffic laws and ensure constant maintenance of their vehicles, ” he said.

Oyeyemi acknowledged the rapid infrastructural development going on in the rail transportation sector under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, however, advised commuters to maximise alternative means of transportation by patronising the train stations where available, as this would drastically reduce the pressure on the road transportation sector.

He stated that the travelling public must start thinking about transport sharing as early as possible, to reduce pressure on the road as this would further reduce incidences of road traffic crashes.

“Family and friends are further admonished to plan and travel in phases, so as to avoid a cluster of traffic during the ember months, ” he said.

The Corps Marshal buttressed on the need to imbibe caution when choosing the vehicles to board especially for long-distance trips.

He admonished commuters to patronise safe and secure mass transit companies that have been duly certified to operate adding that it would make room for redundancy plans in the event of a vehicle breakdown.

He noted that night trips were not as safe as day trips and travellers must try as much as possible to plan their trips within the hours of the day because of visibility and fatigue factors on the side of the driver.

Oyeyemi also warned that all travelling protocols for COVID-19 must be strictly adhered to.

“The enforcement on 50 per cent carrying capacity for all vehicles targeted at creating adequate physical distancing is still in place, and the Corps will not spare any fleet operator caught violating these directives, ” he said.

Oyeyemi maintained that fleet operators must religiously follow all safety precautions, observe preventive measures against the dreaded virus, and comply with every bit of travelling directives already in place.

“Terminals and parks are expected to double up their efforts in providing adequate running water with soap and sanitiser in their parks and terminals.

“While maintaining physical distancing, all vehicles must have hand sanitiser inside them and avoid as much as possible, the use of air conditioner among others, ” he said.

