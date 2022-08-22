Electronic transmission of results has come to stay, INEC assures Nigerians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has no intention to subvert provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 on electronic transmission of results.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye made the clarification in a statement at the weekend.

His declaration was on the heels of a story by a national newspaper, (not Nigerian Tribune) attributed to him that results of the 2023 elections would be collated manually, despite the legislation on electronic transmission.

Okoye in his statement maintained that “electronic transmission of result has come to stay. It adds to the credibility and transparency of the process when citizens follow polling unit level results on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal on real-time on Election Day. There will be no change or deviation in subsequent elections.”

He further clarified that his explanation to the national newspaper was about manual collation, not transmission in line with certain provisions of the Electoral Act.

His statement read in part:” The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) attention has been drawn to a misunderstanding arising from a recent short interview granted to a national newspaper on the procedure for result management during elections. Some have interpreted the explanation on result management procedure to mean that the Commission has jettisoned the electronic transmission of result and reverted to the manual process. This is not correct.

“For clarity, the procedure for result transmission remains the same as in recent governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states. There will be no change in all future elections, including the 2023 General Election.

“The entire gamut of result management is provided for in Sections 60, 62 and 64 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“We appeal to all Nigerians to avail themselves of the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Commission’s detailed explanation of the procedure and not reach a conclusion on the basis of media headlines.”

