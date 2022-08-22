Nigeria better secured in PDP days —Okowa

Nigeria was better secured in the past when Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held sway at the centre, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said.

Okowa, who is the PDP presidential vice candidate regretted that Nigerians were no longer safe to travel in the day time let alone embark on night travels.

The governor stated these at the funeral mass in honour of late Senator Patrick Osakwe at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Ugiliamai, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the State at the weekend.

Recalling his political engagements with the late Osakwe, Okowa said he used to travel at nights to visit him and returned same night without anything to worry about.

“I remember in those days when I was the Director-General of his ( Senator Osakwe) campaign organisation, I use to leave Asaba at 1a.m. and arrive Ugiliamai at about 2a.m. “I will finish discussions with him and leave again same night either back to Asaba or Boji-Boji Agbor. Those were the good old days when we could move around without fear,” he said.

The governor extolled the deceased for his outstanding accomplishments at the Senate and for his contributions to the growth and development of his Senatorial District and Delta in general.

He urged the family and followers of the late senator to trust in God and take solace in the fact that their patriarch lived a life of great accomplishments as an astute businessman and politician of repute.

Earlier in his homily, Rev’d Father Barnabas Esegine described the late Senator Osakwe as an enigma who didn’t live for himself but for others.

He urged Christians to live their life with eternity in view, adding that the late Senator Osakwe would be remembered for the lasting legacies he built for God and humanity.

The funeral service was attended by former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Benjamin Elue, Senator James Manager, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu, Member House of Representatives, Hon. Ossai Ossai, State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso among other dignitaries.

