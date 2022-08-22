Tinubu, best candidate for 2023, says Obi

The Eze Ndigbo of Surulere Local Government of Lagos State, Dr Edwin Obi, has declared that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Tinubu remains the best candidate for the presidency in 2020.

He also declared the support of the Igbo community in the senatorial district for candidates of APC in the general election.

He made the declaration during a visit to his palace by the chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Honourable Ahmed Apatira, in the company of members of Ndigbo in Lagos APC led by the council’s supervisor for health, Honourable Chidi Okoro.

Obi said: “The Igbo community in Surulere Local Government is fully in support of Senator Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition because he is the most sellable of all the candidates aspiring for the exalted office of president.

“Every man is a politician. We are also politicians and we have been part of Lagos politics, so we’ll continue to support you any time you call on us.”

Obi commended the council boss for the appointment of members of the Ndigbo community into his cabinet and the party executive positions.

Reacting, Dr Apatira said there was no faction in APC in Itire-Ikate, restating his commitment to an all-inclusive government.

He said: “We are stronger in unity which is why we try as much as possible to absorb and have represented in our cabinet representatives of all ethnic groups in the community.

“We are one in Lagos APC; we are one in Itire-Ikate. I am totally against faction in any form; I run an all inclusive government.

“I want to appeal to the Ndigbo community to embrace peace and work assiduously for the success of our great party, the APC in 2023.

“On behalf of the good people of itire-ikate Local Council Development Area, I am happy to be here in your midst as a member of one big family.”

Some of your members were part of the previous administration at different cadres, while some are also part of the current administration, so moving forward, we need all hands on deck because their experiences can’t be washed away.

We’ll make sure that dividends of democracy get across the nooks and crannies of the communities and as I said, Nigeria is one, Surulere is just a microcosmic of what the country is like, whether you are an Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba, you are a Nigerian.

“If you are in this community, the dividends of democracy should get to everyone regardless of affiliation, tribe or race, that’s the administration I run and that’s the community I want to build, so that those coming after us can be proud of us,” he concluded.





