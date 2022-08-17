Electricity workers’ union pledged to restore power supply ― Ngige

Nigerian workers in the electricity sector who in a protest against unfair labour practices caused a blackout in some parts of the country, have pledged to ensure restoration of supply without further delay.

The Union, according to a statement by the Minister of Labour and Employment, after a quick intervention to quench the raging industrial action, promised to play by the rule by restoring power while it awaits the government to meet its demands.

After the meeting held behind closed doors, the Minister of Labour through a statement made available to journalists by the Ministry’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Olajide Oshundun, said; “The Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has apprehended the strike embarked upon by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) following an emergency meeting between the union, government and other stakeholders, at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

“Dr Ngige set up a tripartite committee to look into the grievances of electricity workers towards addressing them.

“At the end of the meeting, the Secretary General of NUEE, Joe Ajaero, assured the Minister that all necessary steps would be taken to restore the supply of electricity to the country immediately.”

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been made by the Union’s leadership. Also, all efforts to reach the union produced no result.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Electricity workers’ union pledged to restore power supply ― Ngige

Electricity workers’ union pledged to restore power supply ― Ngige