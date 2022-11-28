Ekiti stakeholders seek collaboration for more women in politics

Stakeholders in the Ekiti State ecosystem have resolved that there is a need for more collaboration and supports for women to participate in politics and be in positions of authority in the state.

This was the resolution during a town hall meeting on women’s political participation organised by Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) with support from UN Women.

At the meeting, traditional rulers, legislators, women in politics, women groups, CSOs, people living with disabilities, security agencies and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were in attendance.

Speaking, the team lead of KDI, Bukola Idowu noted that the constitution of the country did not place any barrier against women, adding that they constitute an important aspect of the society that should be supported for development.

Idowu stated that the town hall meeting became necessary to collate ideas and adopt an action plan for the political ecosystem in the state, advising women to involve in political activities towards bridging the gap in leadership.

The KDI team lead while applauding the gender inclusiveness in Ekiti state with the deputy governor and the Secretary to the state government being women, assuring stakeholders that the group would sustain its sensitization drives in a bid to ensure more active women participation in the ecosystem.

Speaking, the state Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Tolu Afolabi who lamented the violence which has characterised political activities in the country promised that the corps would continue to place a high priority on the security of women during elections.

Afolabi said, ” The political parties are to be blamed for most of the violence we are witnessing during elections in our country but the security of women is paramount to us as an agency and we will continue to place priority on their activities.

“But I must say that women must start to support themselves in politics for them to be relevant and equally take their place in the state’s political ecosystem.”

Representative of the PWDs, Funso Olajide lamented the non-participation of women in the political space, adding, ” women most times are scared to participate fully in politics because of fear of violence and you know it will be difficult for our members to escape in that difficult situation.”

