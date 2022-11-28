300 members of Kobi/Ilelah community benefit from free Medical Outreach Services 

This was contained in a press release signed and issued to Journalists on Monday by the Forum’s Media and Publicity officer, Bashir Hassan Abubakar.

He stated that the medical outreach service, which was held on Sunday 27th November 2022 at Ilelah Quarters of Bauchi metropolis, during which residents of the areas in their multitudes came out to access the free healthcare services.

Speaking to Journalists shortly before the commencement of the exercise, the head of the health subcommittee of Ko’ile, Dr. Kabir Audi said that the Sexual the objective of the outreach services was to give humanitarian assistance to the two communities.

Kabir Audi said that the services of outreach exercises include: screening and testing for hypertension, malaria, hepatitis, and other ailments.

He also said that adequate provision for drugs and other medical consumables has been made and that referrals will be issued to cases that are beyond the limits of the outreach services.

The medical Doctor further said that 6 Medical Doctors, 5 Pharmacists, 6 Laboratory Scientists /Technicians, and several other health service providers have volunteered to offer their services and support to exercise.

According to him, “Though, initially we are targeting 100 beneficiaries, you can see the turnout has far superseded our target. But adequate supplies have been provided by Ko’ile Pharmaceuticals to address such contingencies”.

Earlier in a welcome remark, the Chairman of Ko’ile Development Forum, Mallam Mustapha Abubakar Jidda said that the Forum was resuscitated with the primary objective of contributing to and complementing Government efforts in the areas of healthcare, education, skills, and empowerment programs targeted at the less privileged members of Kobi and Ilelah settlements of Bauchi metropolis.

Mustapha Jidda, who disclosed that the medical outreach services were single handily bankrolled by a member of the forum who craved anonymity, also called on other well-meaning members of Kobi and Ilelah to join hands with the forum with a view to bringing development and humanitarian assistance to the communities.

There was a goodwill message from Chairman Bauchi, Nuru Adamu Jumba, who was represented by Maigunduma Mohammad Hardo, commending the effort of Ko’ile and also calling on other communities to take a cue and emulate the Forum’s humanitarian services.

The exercise attracted over 300 beneficiaries (far above the projected target), and two members of the community donated the sum of 50,000.00 each to support the activity.

The donors were Barrister Ahmed Faruk Gwadabe (Gubernatorial Candidate under PRP) and Alhaji Bala Hadiths (State PDP Deputy Chairman).