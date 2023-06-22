The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has been described as a transformational leader who is more concerned about raising leaders that will tackle future challenges, rather than running after unbridled populism.

Fayemi, who led the Nigerian Governors Forum for about three years, will be honoured with an award of Doctor of Letters in recognition of his contribution to humanity, defence of Human Rights, promoting National Integration and a Prosperous and Secured Africa by the management of Lagos State University on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023.

In a congratulatory message, the leadership of Ekiti Oke Youth Solidarity Forum said Fayemi is an embodiment of honour who has invested in the people.

The group said Fayemi is more concerned about raising leaders who will add value to society as he believes in teaching the younger generation how to catch fish than giving them fish.

The leader of the group, Aderonke Olufemi, said against the run of play, Fayemi’s administrative acumen and patronage of merit above the lilliput enabled him to become the first Ekiti State Governor to produce his successor.

“Fayemi is raising leaders for tomorrow and for the World. He is a dutiful mentor who has been building the younger people, teaching us how to acquire prosperity through knowledge economy and creativity.

“Fayemi has devoted his time to teaching us innovations, propagating prosperous and progressive ideas, exhibiting sincerity of purpose and honesty.

“We are therefore very delighted that he’s getting the recognition he deserves, hence, we rejoice with him on the award of Honorary Doctorate Degree being bestowed on him tomorrow by Lagos State University.

“We thank him for all that he has done to change the face of Ekiti and empower us to be independent, prosperous and successful,” she said.

