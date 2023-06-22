The Kano State Ministry of Education has approved Friday, June 23rd, 2023, as the commencement date for the Eid-el Kabir Sallah Break for all Day and Boarding Public/Private Primary and Post Primary Schools in the state.

The Sallah break, which will last for one week, is scheduled to end on Saturday, July 1st, 2023. Therefore, all pupils/students of the boarding schools are expected to resume on Sunday, July 2nd, while those in day schools are to resume on Monday, July 3rd, 2023.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Malam Ahmad Tijjani Abdullahi, urged parents/guardians of pupils and students to ensure compliance with the approved resumption dates.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Publication and Enlightenment in the Ministry of Education, Kano, Alhaji Aliyu Yusuf, and made available to pressmen in Kano on Thursday, the state government called on parents/guardians of pupils and students in the boarding schools to convey their wards home by the early hours of Friday.

Malam Abdullahi further urged parents/guardians to ensure compliance with the approved resumption dates. He wished them Happy Sallah festivities in advance and appealed to them to be useful to their parents and avoid unnecessary roaming during the Sallah break.

The Permanent Secretary also warned that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against defaulting students.

