Ekiti 2022: Accept defeat in good faith, ex-APC spokesman tells aggrieved aspirants

A chieftain and former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, has urged the seven aggrieved aspirants in the just concluded governorship primary to accept defeat in good faith.

Seven aspirants, Opeyemi Bamidele, Dayo Adeyeye, Femi Bamisile, Bamidele Faparusi, Kayode Ojo, Demola Popoola and Olushola Afolabi who are called G-7 protested and rejected the last Thursday’s direct primary of the APC.

Olatunbosun told newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, that the outcome of the primary election, revealed that the people overwhelmingly voted for the party’s candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

The Chairman, Ekiti House of Assembly Service Commission said, “It is not possible for anybody or any politician to say he or she is more popular than the people, it is not possible.

“The power of the people is much more potent, stronger than the people in power because when they decide to speak by mutual consent that they want somebody, it is always massive. The voice of the people is the voice of God.

“What Oyebanji got was massive supports from the grassroots, the people one can call the party, themselves.

“The aggrieved APC governorship aspirants must accept defeat in good faith because it is the people that have spoken during the election.”

The former Information and Culture Commissioner in the state lauded Governor Abubakar Badaru-led Ekiti APC governorship primary for creating a level playing ground for all the aspirants.

He claimed that the majority of the aspirants unanimously agreed on direct primary, thereby querying why the seven aggrieved ones had to voluntarily withdraw from the process if they know they are popular among the people.

He asked, “why are they challenging the process they voluntarily withdrew from if they know they are popular to defeat Oyebanji?”