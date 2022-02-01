Federal lawmaker moves to address UNIBEN gully erosion challenge

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State, has said that he had initiated action to address the gully erosion problems threatening parts of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and some adjoining communities.

The lawmaker who spoke through his Media Adviser, Friday Aghedo, in Benin on Tuesday, said that the motion to that effect was moved on the floor of the Green Chamber on Tuesday.

Idahosa said that the motion, which received the support of the House, got the speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, to mandate the Federal Government through its relevant ministries and agencies, to immediately commence action on the erosion problems.

“I daresay lamented that the devastating effect of the gully erosion had rendered many of the members of the university staff and residents of the adjoining communities homeless and also affected their means of livelihoods,” he said.

The federal lawmaker noted that when he undertook a tour of the gully erosion site, he was moved to tears because of the enormity of what he saw on the ground.

“It was based on this that I had to initiate action on the need to address the devastating gully erosion at the UNIBEN and its surrounding environment.

“Over the years, the gully have caused severe damages to the infrastructure and ecological environment at the UNIBEN and its adjoining communities.

“The erosion has cut off the university from its host communities, making life unbearable for staff and students, alternative routes to the university and surrounding communities have been cut-off.

“This has prevented students living outside the school campus from having access to the university,” he stated.