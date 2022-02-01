Local stock market maintains bullish trend into February, investors gain N263bn

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), tradings maintained bulls grip to post 1.04 per cent gains on the first day of the month.

The All Index Share (ASI) inched up by 1.04 per cent to settle at 47,111.21 basis points on Tuesday.

This outing pegged the month-to-date and year-to-date outings of the All-Share Index to stand at 1.04 per cent and 10.29 per cent respectively.

Investors gained N263 billion in the session as the market capitalization followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N25.387 trillion, a 1.05 per cent increase from the N25.124 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Bulls’ camp dominated the market breadth with 36 counters in the gainers’ chart pitted against 21 counters in the losers’ chart.

Seplat gained 10.00 per cent to become the best performing stock in the session. It is flanked by Conoil, Academy Press, RTBriscoe and Presco to complete the list of the top five gainers.

From the rear of the chart, Caverton shed the most weight to lead the laggards’ chart, flanked by Eterna Oil, NCR, Japaul Gold and EcoBank Transnational Incorporated.

All sectoral indices closed in the same direction with the ASI, with the NGX Oil&Gas index gaining 5.43 per cent to lead the sectors, and NGX Lotus Islam gaining 1.03 per cent, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM closed flat.

Market activity as measured by the volume of trades shed weight in the session with daily traded volume standing at 342 million units, a 21.63 per cent decrease from a volume of 436 million units traded in the previous session.

Conversely, market turnover inched up in the session as it increased by 7.30 per cent to stand at N3.692 billion as against a value of N3.441 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Transnational corporations dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session. This is followed by Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, GTCO and NGX Group to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, GTCO took the lead of the top five performers as well. It is flanked by NGX Group, Zenith Bank, Seplat and lastly MTN Nigeria.

