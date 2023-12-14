The Vice Chancellor of KolaDaisi University, Ibadan, (KUD-I), Professor Adeniyi Olatunbosun, says one of the ways to be in tandem with global standard as an institution of higher learning is the ability to adequately put into consideration access to buildings and public utilities by the physically-challenged members of the university community.

The senior advocate noted that the reason people don’t comply with the law in this regard is that there are no sanctions.

Professor Olatunbosun who made these assertions at the official foundation laying ceremony of the Senate building of KDU-I on Thursday last week, noted that provision has been made for this in the new Senate Building of the university as other building rules will be strictly adhered to ensure easy access for the physically-challenged.

Speaking about the Senate Building, he said the move is in line with fulfillment of the university’s master plan, saying “we give glory to God for the opportunity, we are so happy and excited that the senate building is commencing at this moment. It is a fulfillment of the master plan of the university.”

He stated that the Senate Building is the hub of the university’s administration, where the ethics of the academic environment are being upheld and maintained for transformation, growth and development.

He assured that “the building will be completed within a very short time and we will be able to make use of it for the advancement of academic excellence, scholarship and general administration of the university.”

He thanked the founder and chancellor of the institution, Chief kola Daisi for his promptness and effort at transforming the university saying “we give God the glory and we thank our founder and chancellor who has been responsible for the physical development of the university in the last seven years.”

He called on stakeholders, government parastatals/agencies and most especially the town planning authorities at both the federal and state levels to ensure absolute compliance of builders to the law.

The founder and chancellor, in his remarks, extolled the support of his late wife, Sherifat Agbeke whom, he noted, spurred him to embark on the vision and his close associates for all the important roles they played in ensuring that his dream of establishing a world class university came to fruition.

He therefore enjoined the management of the institution to earmark a befitting and strategic portion of the building to position the bust of his wife to immortalise her for her impact upon his life and immense contribution towards his dream of establishing the university.

He directed that a certain portion around the Senate Building be set aside and be dedicated to also commemorate his father and mother as well as some his deceased loyal friends and close associates such as the late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Otunba Subomi Balogun, Professor Oladipo Akinkugbe, among others who had also played significant roles in the journey of KDU-I.

This was just as he requested that some buildings and projects in the university be named after some living eminent personalities who have also played some key roles in the advancement of the university.

Giving an overview of the edifice whose foundation started barely a month ago, the project manager, Mr Tokunbo James, noted that the down floor will comprise spaces for offices and other general administrative work.

While the first floor will accommodate the bursary and registry of the institution, he noted the second floor will house the vice chancellor’s office, two deputy vice chancellors offices, the council chamber and a senate chamber of about two hundred capacity.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were the chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Professor Adeniyi Osuntogun, Alhaji Laditi Ladipo, Bishop Solomon Amusan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, member of the council, Mrs Olasumbo Obaseki, among others.

