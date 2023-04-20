The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and one of the leading aspirants for the position of Speaker in the 10th Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, have joined Muslims across the country to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Hon. Gbajabiamila congratulated the Muslim faithful for the successful completion of the 1444/2023 Ramadan, and called for Muslims across the country to use the occasion to pray for Nigeria.

Reflecting on the significance of the just-concluded Ramadan fasting, the Speaker urged Muslims to internalize the lessons and good habits that usually come with the religious practice.

He emphasized the need for sober reflection and unity from all citizens irrespective of their religious beliefs, saying, “Nigeria is the only country we can call ours, hence the citizens, especially Muslims at this time, must work together and pray assiduously for continuous peaceful coexistence among the people.”

Hon. Gbajabiamila also noted that compassion and care for the needy were important lessons learned during the holy month of Ramadan, urging Muslims to continue to be their brother’s keepers as enjoined by the Almighty Allah through the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In a similar vein, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi also wished the Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-al-Fitr celebration.

In his Sallah message to Muslim Ummah, Hon. Gagdi emphasised that the holy month of Ramadan might have come to a close, but Eid-al-Fitr signals the beginning of another season to practice the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) on love, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the unity and progress of Nigeria, praying that the Almighty Allah would grant Nigeria a peaceful leadership transition on May 29.

Hon. Gagdi also congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, praying that the Almighty Allah would answer their supplications and reward them with His blessings.

