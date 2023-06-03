Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has charged Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and the former Governor of Benue State Senator George Akume, to use their new appointment as new federal government appointees to promote nation-building.

Nwifuru gave the charge in a statement made available to journalists at the weekend where he congratulated the duo on their appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Chief of Staff (CoS) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The governor also congratulates the former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia on his appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff describing his appointment as a well-deserved one.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ebonyi State, I sincerely felicitate with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila on your appointment as Chief of Staff to the President.

“In the same vein, I congratulate the former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister for Special Duties, His Excellency, Senator George Akume on your appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF by Mr. President.

“To my brother, the former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia on your appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff, I congratulate you on your well-deserved appointment.

“Your appointments came with great joy because of your sterling performances in your various positions of trust and I have no doubt that you will perform better in your new responsibilities.

“I, therefore, commend Mr President for choosing you to contribute your wealth of experiences in nation-building even as I pray God to give you all the enablements to help Mr President achieve his campaign promises.

Once more, accept as always, the assurances of my highest regards”.

