National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani has said that his party would unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November Governorship election in Kogi State.

Sani said this on Thursday while presenting Certificate of Return to the ADP Gubernatorial Candidate who won the party primary, Dr Julius Elukpo.

The ADP national chairman stated that the state of poor infrastructures and economic development in the North Central State was inexcusable, adding that all hands must be on deck to bring new leadership to run the state.

He maintained that given the location of the young state and its natural endowment, it should be administered by the best of hands.

He assured the electorate that given the mandate, the ADP candidate has the capacity to turn round the fortunes of Kogi State.

He said: “Through the instrumentality of Chief Elukpo, ADP will dislodge the cluèless and banal administration of the APC that has ruined the state these odd eight years.

“Kogi State, fondly called the Confluence State, is on our mind.Those of you that are conversant with history will recall that it was the gateway to western civilisation of the Niger Area and the CapitaI City of Iron and Steel.

“Apårt from being a gateway in the old and precolonial days, the state is today the link between the northern and southern parts of our dear country. It therefore occupies a strategic place and should be administered by the best of hands, such as I present to you today.

A state endowed with very vital natural and human resources should not be left in the hands of half-measured academic capacities. Chief Elukpo is the brain that Kogi State needs now.

“After this ceremony, our campaigns will commence in earnest and l beséech us all to join hands with ADP as we work toward liberating the Confluence State.”.

