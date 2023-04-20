Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing infrastructure and ensuring ease of doing business for financial institutions and other investors in the state.

This statement was made during a courtesy visit by the top management staff of three banks – United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Ecobank Nigeria Plc, and Optimus Bank – at the State House in Marina.

During the meeting, the governor received the management staff of UBA Plc led by the Group Managing Director, Mr Oliver Alawuba, the management staff of Ecobank Group led by their Managing Director, Mr Mobolaji Lawal, and the Optimus Bank team led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Ademola Odeyemi. Governor Sanwo-Olu assured the bankers that his administration would continue to provide infrastructure for economic development.

“We are still running our first term with about 39 more days to go, we can still do a lot in 39 days. We still have projects to commission, we have the infrastructure to hand over to the people, we still have schools to hand over, and we still have all of our promises that are still validly attainable within this first regime for us to still give to our people,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor appreciated the various teams for identifying with and acknowledging his administration’s modest achievements, including its intervention during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that his administration was doing everything possible to ensure the state remained home to big corporations and organizations like the banks.

“We see your organization as a positive partner in progress. The least we can do is to continue to deepen that relationship, create a good environment where your business can grow, and our citizens will feel the impact of that growth,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

The Group Managing Director of UBA Plc, Mr Alawuba, congratulated the governor on his re-election, saying that his re-election was well deserved. He commended the governor for creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state during his first term in office.

Overall, the meeting was an opportunity for the governor to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in Lagos state.

