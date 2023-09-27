The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has extended his felicitations to Muslims in Kogi State and around the world as they commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

In a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Onogwu Muhammed, it was stated that Eid-el-Maulud is a momentous occasion for Muslims worldwide, offering an opportunity to reflect upon the life, teachings, and exemplary character of Prophet Muhammad.

Governor Bello urged Muslims to draw inspiration from the profound wisdom, compassion, and devotion to the well-being of humanity as exemplified by the Prophet.

“As we mark another Eid-el-Maulud today, we should all strive to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), encompassing principles of peace, justice, kindness, and tolerance.

His life serves as a timeless guide for us to navigate the challenges of today’s world with grace, dignity, and empathy,” he said.

The governor specifically called on the Muslim community in Kogi State to embrace the spirit of unity, compassion, and selflessness that the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) exemplified throughout his life.

“Let us use this occasion to strengthen our bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood, extend a helping hand to those in need, and foster a sense of harmony within our communities,” he stated.

While highlighting a peaceful and secure society as a panacea for growth and development, Governor Bello called on all leaders and citizens to play their respective roles towards the overall peace, unity, and prosperity of society.

The Governor said, “As we celebrate this auspicious occasion, let us all recognise that both leaders and citizens alike have essential roles to play in ensuring a peaceful and crime-free society, forming the foundation for growth and development in our respective communities.

“I encourage our people not to lose hope in the face of our current economic challenges. Instead, let us look forward with renewed hope and unwavering optimism, especially in light of the various programmes being implemented by the government aimed at revitalising the socio-economic sector of our state and the nation as a whole.

“This is a time to reach out to the less privileged among us and share our blessings with them. In the spirit of generosity, let us extend our prayers and support to those who may be encountering hardship and adversity.





“Together, we can make a positive difference in the lives of those in need and contribute to a more compassionate and prosperous society.”

While reiterating his administration’s unwavering commitment to curbing all forms of crime, especially as the November 11 governorship election in the state approaches, Governor Bello charged the people to uphold law and order before, during, and after the election.

He said the safety and security of lives and property were the government’s priorities, urging every citizen to play their part in maintaining a peaceful environment where the democratic process can thrive.

