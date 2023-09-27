Landlord pours hot water on estranged wife’s 11-year-old daughter in Ogun

A landlord identified as Michael has allegedly poured hot water on his estranged wife’s 11-year-old daughter, Princess.

According to Punch, the event occurred on Saturday in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, Ogun State.

Following the incident, the sister of a tenant in the house, stated that her sister intended to vacate the apartment she rented.

She explained that this was due to her fear of being abused by the landlord, who allegedly made it a habit of beating the girl and her mother while she (mother) was still with the man.

Ejiro narrated, “I am here to see my sister at Baba Ticket area, Oniru Phase 3, Mowe. My sister told me her landlord beats the daughter of his estranged wife. I thought it was a normal beating, but last Thursday, I heard the sound of someone throwing punches at somebody.

“I asked who was being punched. A neighbour told me it was the landlord punching his daughter. When we rushed there, we saw that he held a whip and was beating her. When I asked him why he was beating her, he said the girl refused to go to school.

“We begged him to stop and he did. On Friday morning, he still beat the girl. My sister has said she is planning to pack out of the apartment because the landlord may descend on his tenants too one day and she may be a victim.

“This (Monday) morning, I saw injuries on the girl’s body. I was so scared. He had poured hot water on the girl’s body on Saturday. The girl’s brother told us that when they were hungry, they told the man, and he in turn asked the girl to put water on the stove.

“Then he began beating her and when the water was hot, he poured it on her body. We heard her screams that night.”

Princess, who spoke from the hospital bed on Monday night, said, “He poured hot water on me on Saturday; boiled water.

The matter was reported by a concerned resident at the Mowe Police Station.