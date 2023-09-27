The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has presented cheques totalling N1.3 billion to 420 families of police officers who died in active service under the Force’s Life Assurance Scheme.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the IGP stated that the “Group Life Assurance scheme,” was a welfare package that was established as a result of the amendment of the 2004 Pension Reform Act in 2014 which was being funded by the Federal Government.

The Police boss added that the presentation also encompassed the IGP’s Family Welfare Insurance Scheme.

He explained that the IGP Family Welfare Insurance Scheme, “which is being funded by the Nigeria Police Force, was established in 2017 to relieve the hardship usually being faced by the deceased’s immediate family before the death benefits are ready for payment.”

The IGP said that the cheques were for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 policy years respectively.

Speaking further, Egbetokun recalled, “On 14th July 2023, I had the privilege of flagging off the presentation of financial assistance to a total of 68 families of deceased officers who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.



“These individuals were duly captured under the Group Life Assurance Scheme 2022/2023 policy year. The total sum of cheques distributed during that solemn occasion amounted to N535,618,788.44k.



“Today’s presentation involves the distribution of cheques worth N1,302,597,269.54k only to 420 families and next of kin of our fallen heroes as the insurance benefits for the insured periods of 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 under the Group Life Assurance Scheme and 2021/2022 policy year for the IGP Family Welfare Insurance Scheme.



“The Nigeria Police Force is firmly grounded in the belief that every human life is inherently valuable, and the well-being of our Officers remains our paramount concern. Our commitment to promptly fulfilling our obligations, including the provision of insurance and other benefits to those officers and their families who have made significant sacrifices for our beloved nations is an expression of our deep appreciation for the bravery and dedication of our Officers.”



This tangible support, the IGP noted, would serve to boost their morale and underscore the steadfast dedication of the NPF to their welfare and that of their families.



“It is a testament to our recognition of their sacrifices and an assurance that their service is held in the highest regard. This milestone we celebrate today marks only the initial step in our journey,” he said.



He, however, assured that the NPF would remain steadfast in its resolve to further enhance welfare packages for all members of the Police family, irrespective of their status – whether actively serving, retired or those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.



According to the IGP, “Our objective is to establish welfare support that cements the bonds within the Police community, creating an environment where every officer feels not only valued but also protected and motivated to deliver their utmost in service to our nation.”



“As demonstrated by these insurance schemes, I wish to assure you of the unwavering commitment of the Force under my leadership in providing adequate welfare for serving members and the families of our departed heroes.



“I want to take a moment to commend the dedication and tireless efforts of our serving officers, whose sacrifices within the current security space and dedication towards promoting peace and safety in our communities have greatly contributed to enhancing the attainment of our internal security mandate. I want you to know that your sacrifices do not go unnoticed.



“Thank you for your service. Our commitment to your welfare extends beyond words being a pledge we take to heart. We remain steadfast, unshaken and resolute towards its fulfillment. One of the key initiatives in this endeavor is the review of policies and agreements aimed at renovating, remodeling and reconstructing existing Police Barracks and office accommodation infrastructure across the nation.



“To spearhead this mission, the Board of the Nigeria Police Force Properties Development and Construction Company (NPFPDCC), under my chairmanship appointed Mr. Hakeem Oguniran, a renowned expert in property development in Nigeria as the Executive Consultant.



“His mandate is to lead a special housing agenda for the Police, ensuring that suitable housing is effectively and readily made available for all Police Officers and Men of the Force. We believe that by improving the living conditions and infrastructure for our Officers, will not only enhance their well-being but also boost their morale and overall performance.



“I extend my profound gratitude to our corporate partners and stakeholders for their staunch commitment to the schemes and my commendation goes to the dedicated team of Officers led by CSP Ameh Lydia Enemona, the Force Insurance Officer who has worked tirelessly to ensure that this initiative becomes a reality. Your invaluable effort immensely contributed towards ensuring that the families of our deceased officers receive the support they deserve.”



The IGP also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his extraordinary dedication and unwavering support in ensuring the prompt release of outstanding insurance premiums.



This gesture, he said, not only demonstrates Mr. President’s resolve to improve the welfare of the Officers and Men of the Nigeria Police Force but also highlighted his commitment to improving the internal security order of our great nation.



“Mr President’s effort will further instill confidence in the members of the Force as they discharge their statutory duties and inspire them towards attaining better service delivery,” he said.

