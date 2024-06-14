Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, in an effort to ensure hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration has deployed 3,168 personnel to strategic places in the state.

This was contained in a statement by its Commandant, Mr Mohammed Lawal-Falala, issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of the corps, Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, on Friday in Kano that the personnel would monitor sensitive places to prevent criminal activities or disorders during the celebration.

According to him, the personnel would work with the Nigerian Police, DSS, Federal Road Safety Corps, and KAROTA to maintain law and order, as well as the free flow of traffic.

He said that the personnel will provide maximum security at various Mosques, recreational centres, and nooks and crannies throughout the festive period and after.

Lawal-Falala then urged officers and men to ensure the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, as enshrined in the Act establishing the corps.

He however advised members of the public to cooperate with security agents, and obey laid down laws for peaceful Eid-el Kabir celebrations in the state.

