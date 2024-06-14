President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed a former governor of Osun State and pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, as the chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State.

Akande made the list among others as the Federal Government released the fresh list of the chairmen and members of the governing councils of federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education in the country on Friday.

The new list approved by President Tinubu was conveyed in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the governing councils and boards of federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education for the effective management of Nigerian tertiary institutions across the country,” the statement said.

Recall that the earlier list of members of the reconstituted governing councils, which was released by the Federal Ministry of Education, was withdrawn following a directive by the President to undertake a thorough review of the nominees.

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and some other stakeholders had faulted the list over alleged lopsidedness, among other considerations.

A renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wole Olanipekun, was appointed to lead Lagos University (UNILAG); a former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, who will chair the governing council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN); and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU).

Joy Emordi, a former senator, was also appointed to chair the council of the Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, Imo State.

The list comprises five names each for 51 universities, 35 polytechnics, and 22 colleges of education.

