Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday inaugurated the newly constituted Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) and Cybersecurity Advisory Board, aimed at advancing scientific innovations in the state, with the take-off grant of N1billion, for the effective commencement of the activities by the Board.

Governor Sanwo-Olu performed the inauguration, with the announcement of the take off grant, at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House in Ikeja, assuring that his administration was committed to increasing the success metrics with the provision of LASRIC Seed fund.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, expressed the belief that the “Seed fund,” which is “to the tune of N1,000,000,000 (One Billion Naira) in the first tranche payment to the council” would continue to catalyze development in the state.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu assured that the sustenance of the development of the state was the central focus of the present administration’s THEMES Plus Agenda, positing that it was essential to establish an Innovation, Science, and Technology body to manage and propel Lagos State’s engagement with the science and technology ecosystem, in order to drive deeper positive economic outcomes.

The noted that LASRIC had, within the Research and Development, supported more than 70 initiatives, ranging from projects in biomass and biodiesel to artificial intelligence for medical imaging, adding that “their efforts have increased innovation activity within the state by over 250%.”

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu enumerated the key areas of responsibilities of the government to the newly recommissioned LASRIC Board, saying that they include: Increased Funding and Support, Collaboration and Partnerships, Capacity Building, Focus on Local Challenges, Promotion of a Culture of Innovation, and LASRIC SEED FUND, which areas he said would all increase the ecosystem science, innovation, and technology of the state.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the Board was composed of experts from industry, academia, and the public sector, with the mission to deepen and expand innovation activities in Lagos.

The governor, while congratulating the newly constituted Council, said the new LASRIC being inaugurated today would work assiduously towards ensuring the realization of the state’s collective goal and aspiration by bringing ‘to bear on your new assignment your experience and expertise which informed your selection to serve the government and the people of Lagos State.”

“It is my expectation that the new LASRIC being inaugurated today will work assiduously towards ensuring the realization of our collective goal and aspiration.

“I congratulate the Chairman and members of the Board for heeding the call to serve. I have no doubt in my mind that you will bring to bear on your new assignment your experience and expertise which informed your selection to serve the government and the people of Lagos State,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, earlier in the day, inaugurated the State Cybersecurity Council, charging the chairman and members with the mandate to establish a robust protection ecosystem that will ultimately safeguard the quality of life for all its citizens.

The governor stated that the inauguration of the State’s Cybersecurity Advisory Board marks a significant step in his administration’s commitment to enhancing digital security and advancing the development agenda in the state.

“Given these escalating threats, it is imperative for Lagos to implement a comprehensive cybersecurity protection strategy. The growing use of digital tools offers both opportunities and real-world risks to our development. Today’s inauguration aligns with our goal of transforming Lagos into a smart, livable, and cyber-protected city,” he said.

The State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Tobosun Alake, in his welcome address, stated that the Sanwo-Olu administration had continued to enhance technology and digital solutions which would increase the quality of livelihood of its citizens.

The commissioner stated that the inauguration of both the Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) Board and the State’s Cybersecurity Advisory Board was a testament to the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu/Kadri Obafemi Hamzat administration’s commitment to innovation science and technology and protecting the state ecosystem.

Also, in their separate addresses, both Chairmen of the newly inaugurated Boards, LASRIC, Professor Olumuyiwa Odusanya and Cybersecurity, Dr. Osakwe Fene, respectively, assured the government of their commitments to the mandate of the council, to protect and promote cybersecurity, science and technology towards the development of the ecosystem of the state and its citizens.

The duo added that technology and cybersecurity were pivotal to the development of any country, especially in making Lagos a 21st-century economy goal, assuring that the present administration was open to different innovative ideas that would continue to enhance the economy of the state and as the 5th largest economy in Africa.

