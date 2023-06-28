The National Leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim faithful as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

The party charges its Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria to recall the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, which was replaced by a ram in obedience to Allah.

“The leadership of the party enjoins Muslims to be guided by the sacrificial love, dedication, and passion exemplified by the willing disposition of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishaq in absolute trust and obedience to Allah.

Conclusively, we plead that everyone coming out to joyfully celebrate the sallah today should please celebrate in peace.

As we celebrate, APGA advises the need for all Nigerians to live in peace, harmony, unity, mutual respect, and brotherhood for development to thrive in Nigeria.

The Sallah message was contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Awka on Wednesday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejmofor Opara.

Also, the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze has assured that the state legislature would continue to support all efforts to promote harmonious coexistence among different tribes in the country.

In his goodwill message to Muslims, as they celebrate the feast of Eid-el-Kabir, Hon. Udeze urged them to pursue peace at all times and shun acts capable of disuniting the country.

The Speaker, who commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for providing an enabling environment for Muslims in the state to propagate their faith and also earn their living, enjoined them to reciprocate the gesture by giving maximum support to the Soludo administration.

He called for intensive prayers from the Muslim and Christian faithful for the peace and progress of the country, stressing the need for even distribution of democracy dividends and appointments among the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Rt. Hon. Udeze appealed to Muslims to join hands in fighting insecurity in the country even as they make merry.





