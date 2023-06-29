A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Civil Resources Development and Documentation Centre with support from UKAID has scored former Kano state governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje high on transparency and good governance.

Former commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs in the administration, Malam Muhammad Garba made the assertion on Thursday, in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano.

According to him, the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in Kano state would continue to be remembered for its far-reaching developmental policies that place the state on the pedestal of economic prosperity.

He disclosed that the position came against the background of a report which scored Kano among five other states for transparency and accountability in the budget and procurement process in 2022.

Malam Garba further disclosed that the report, carried in many national dailies entitled: ‘Nigerian States Budget Transparency Index 2022’ published on Tuesday in Abuja, adjudged Kano to have been significantly transparent and provided an adequate amount of budget information to the public.

Malam said the report, which was published by a Non-governmental Organisation, Civil Resources Development and Documentation Centre with support from UKAID, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office is aimed to instill transparency in the budgeting and budget process across the 36 states of the federation.

He then recalled that during his two-term in office, Ganduje evolved and ensure the implementation of relevant fiscal policies as well as public participation in the budget process.

He said “In 2021, Kano along with Anambra and Kaduna states were the first to join the open government partnership which Executive Order he subsequently signed. OGP seeks to fight against corruption and improve transparency and accountability in governance.”

Malam Garba added that in 2017, Fiscal Responsibility Commission presented Ganduje with an Award of Excellence for prudent management of public resources, accountability and good governance.

