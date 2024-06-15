A total of 592 personnel comprising both regular and special marshals have been deployed for special operations by the Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The deployment is to ensure a Hitch-free and accident-free movement to respond to road issues during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the state.

The disclosure was made by the Sector Commander, FRSC in the state, Patrick Ikaba in a news conference with journalists in Bauchi in his office at the FRSC base.

According to him, the personnel which comprised 467 Regular Corps and 125 Special Marshals would help to curb and respond to road accidents during the celebrations and clear obstructions where necessary in the state.

Ikaba also disclosed that 19 vehicles which include five ambulances, one light-duty tow truck and 13 patrol vehicles, mainly for highway surveillance, speed control and alerting motorists of obstructions would also be deployed.

The Sector Commander stressed that “Communication equipment will be put at their optimum level while interconnectivity will be accorded the desired attention.

“We are prepared to serve you well and respond to all crash information that gets to us and we have men that are on the standby rescue in 24 hours that will attend to emergency needs on our highways.

“We are also collaborating with other sister security agencies for prompt response and ensure a hitch-free Sallah festival.”

The Sector Commander also said that health services providers would also be on the ground to provide prompt services to road traffic crash victims to curtail fatality

Ikaba said that the target of the Federal Road Safety Corps is to ensure that the lives of Nigerians are safe on the road, calling on all motorists to make use of the roads according to the set rules and regulations.

