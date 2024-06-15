A 45-year-old woman, Abiodun, popularly known as “Iya Sunday,” has allegedly set her 86-year-old mother ablaze alleging her mother of being behind her predicament.

The incident occurred on Friday at Surulere, an area opposite Anglican Cathedral Church in the Ondo West local government area of Ondo State after pouring petrol on the victim.

It was gathered that the victim, whose name is yet to be confirmed, sustained first-degree burns, affecting her from head to toe and currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

According to an eyewitness, the daughter of the octogenarian visited her mother at home around 5 am on Friday, alleging the old woman of being behind her spiritual predicament before setting her mother on fire.

The eyewitness said, “What happened between them before the incident we don’t know, but the suspect has been arrested by police at the Enu-Owa division for further investigation.”

The suspect, Abiodun, while speaking on the incident confirmed she set her mother on fire and did the act intentionally, because she was told that her mother was behind her predicament.

She explained, “I went to my mother’s house around 4 a.m. and sat outside. When it was 5 a.m., I called out my mother from the house. Immediately after she came out, not knowing what was happening, I poured petrol on her body and set her on fire.

“I went to one pastor for prayer, and he told me that my mother is behind what is happening to me. I did not believe it at first. My mother also took me somewhere to see a woman. After my mother left, the woman also told me the same thing.

“I burnt my mother because of what I heard from the pastor and the woman, that I can only be free from bondage when my mother is dead.”

Confirming the incident, the police source at Enu-Owa police station said the suspect has been arrested and the case would be transferred to the Police headquarters in Akure for further investigation

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE