The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd), has firmly stated that he will not succumb to fraudulent activities in the Amnesty Programme, regardless of any attempts to blackmail him.

Ndiomu made this statement in Abuja yesterday after briefing the nation’s new National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ridabu, on the activities of the PAP under his watch.

He emphasized that his administration is aware that recent media attacks from individuals claiming to be ex-agitators are sponsored by faceless groups and individuals.

“No matter how much you try to blackmail me, I will not engage in fraudulent activities. We will stand firm in doing what is right and just for our people, and we will vigorously pursue the goals of the PAP,” he affirmed.

The General warned that any PAP beneficiaries found spreading false narratives will be dealt with in accordance with the program’s laws.

He recalled instances in the past where ex-agitators were used as conduits for the illegal diversion of funds from the PAP. Therefore, he urged contractors with outstanding payments to follow proper procedures instead of spreading false information.

“We are aware that those fighting back are individuals with issues concerning their BVNs. How can one person receive monthly stipends on multiple accounts linked to a single BVN? There are numerous cases like that. This is the extent of corruption. When you try to fight it, it fights back.

“We are also aware of contractors who colluded with some PAP staff in the past to inflate contract sums fraudulently. But I will not allow my conscience to be tainted by such fraudulent operations. It will not be business as usual,” he stated.

In the past, Ndiomu discouraged ex-agitators from solely relying on the monthly stipends of N65,000 and encouraged them to seek more sustainable means of livelihood. He noted that the overdependence on stipends has fostered a culture of indolence and laziness among the youth.

To address this issue, the recent launch of a Cooperative Scheme aims to provide ex-agitators with a platform and opportunities for more productive ventures.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa

Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…

PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…

‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…

OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’

Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…

‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…

The student loan scheme

LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…