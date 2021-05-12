Eid-el-Fitr: Oyo CP deploys security apparatus statewide

In preparation for the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which signifies the end of Ramadan, Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, has said that that tactical and intelligence apparatus has been deployed to every nook and cranny of the state to ensure that peace and tranquillity are enjoyed during the festive period and beyond.

In a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, the police commissioner stated that the security arrangement included intelligence network within the state, stop-and-search, surveillance and visibility patrols.

According to Onadeko in the statement, stand-by and reactive stance were to be maintained at the divisional and area command levels, while heads of tactical and intelligence teams had also been drafted to ensure result-yielding security during and after the festive period.

The PPRO stated further that Onadeko enjoined the state indigenes and residents to be extremely conscious and cautious, watch out for strange activities in their surroundings and secure personal belongings while enjoying the festivity.

“Vehicles parked within the immediate environment, motor parks and public places should be under lock and key at all times, to prevent incidents of removal of vehicles from where parked,” the PPRO quoted the police commissioner to have advised.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police wishes to remind the good people of the state that adherence to the provided COVID-19 safety regulations in the prevention and curtailment of the spread of the virus in the state is a responsible measure to be embraced by all and sundry within the festive period and beyond,” Osifeso added.

The state police boss further advised people of the state to call the police control room numbers, 08081768614, 07055495413 and 615 (toll-free) from Oyo State Security Trust Fund, in the event of distress or dissemination of useful information.

Onadeko wished all Muslim communities and faithful a happy festivity during the Eid–el-Fitr celebration.

