EFCC breaks silence, confirms VeryDarkMan’s arrest

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of controversial social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, over allegations of financial crimes.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the anti-graft agency revealed that Otse was taken into custody after repeatedly ignoring multiple invitations regarding “grave allegations of financial malfeasance” contained in a series of petitions filed against him.

“Otse refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication,” the statement read. “The petitions pertain to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which cannot be ignored by the Commission.”

The EFCC acknowledged public interest in Otse’s case, particularly after his recent online criticisms of the Commission. However, it insisted that his arrest was not in retaliation for those remarks.

“The Commission is aware of several unguarded attacks of the suspect against its operations… [but] his arrest was not informed by such attacks,” it said, noting that another law enforcement agency may review those allegations separately.

According to the EFCC, Otse is currently in custody under a valid Remand Order and has been offered administrative bail, pending the fulfillment of all bail conditions.

The Commission also urged the public to refrain from speculating about its motives. “The EFCC should be allowed to do its job without fear or favour. As soon as investigations are concluded, charges will be filed,” it added.

Otse was arrested last Friday at a bank premises in Area 3 Abuja for alleged Cyberstalking.

