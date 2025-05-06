Tesla’s UK, Germany sales fall amid electric vehicles boom in April

Tesla’s new car sales in the UK and Germany dropped to their lowest levels in more than two years this April, despite rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in both countries, national data showed on Tuesday.

In Britain, Tesla’s sales fell 62% year-on-year, while Germany saw a 46% decline. The slump comes as Tesla readies a refreshed Model Y to counter growing competition from European and Chinese EV brands.

In Germany, Tesla sold just 885 vehicles in April, according to road traffic agency KBA. This marked the fourth straight month of declines, contributing to a year-to-date drop of more than 60%.

In the UK, Tesla had previously outperformed other European markets, but last month only 512 new cars were sold — down from 1,352 in April 2024, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed.

“This led to a year-to-date EV market share of 9.3% for Tesla in the UK,” said research group New AutoMotive. “That’s down from 12.5% a year ago, according to the research group’s data.”

Tesla’s websites in both countries state that deliveries of the revamped Model Y are expected to begin in June. However, it may take a few months before any positive impact on sales becomes visible.

Beyond sales challenges, the company is also facing public and political backlash. “Musk’s closeness to US President Donald Trump, his politics and efforts to eliminate waste at US governmental agencies have spurred protests against him and the company, as well as vandalism at its showrooms and charging stations across the US and Europe.”

After Tesla’s global first-quarter sales and profits missed expectations, Elon Musk recently announced a shift in focus. He said two weeks ago he would cut back on the time he devotes to the Trump administration and spend more time running the company.

In the broader market, overall car sales in Germany dipped 0.2% in April, but EV sales rose 53.5%, according to KBA.



In Britain, battery-electric registrations rose by 8.1%, even as overall car sales fell 10.4%, SMMT reported. EV growth in the UK slowed compared to previous months due to wider economic conditions, New AutoMotive noted.

Meanwhile, rival brands surged ahead. “Volkswagen’s battery-electric sales in the country jumped 194% to 2,314 vehicles last month, while registrations of China’s BYD were up 311% to 1,419 cars,” the research group said.

