Lagos LG polls: Group raises alarm over 3rd term plot

.Says certain APC candidates ineligible

Ahead of the scheduled Lagos state local government elections, a pro-democracy group, Progressive Group for Democracy, (PGD) has raised alarm over what it called an alleged plot to grant third term to certain council chairmen who are candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Comrade Aladesanmi Abiodun Salawu, National Coordinator Progressive Group for Democracy cited the All Progressives Congress candidates in Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA and Ikosi Isheri LCDA as ineligible for the election.

He noted that the two candidates having “assumed office following the death of elected chairpersons are now attempting to perpetuate themselves in power beyond the constitutional limit!”

The Forum recalled the Fourth Alteration Bill No. 16 signed by former President Buhari in 2018 which makes it an infraction of the Constitution for anyone who has been sworn in twice for a public office to seek a fresh tenure.

He said, “Today, we stand at a very dangerous crossroads. The same anti-democratic forces that our heroes fought against during the June 12 struggle are re-emerging in Lagos State.

“It’s wearing different masks but executing the same sinister agenda – tenure elongation!”

“The facts are clear and unambiguous:

“In Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA and Ikosi Isheri LCDA, we are witnessing a calculated attempt to normalize constitutional violations through the backdoor.

“These individuals who assumed office following the death of elected chairpersons are now attempting to perpetuate themselves in power beyond the constitutional limit!

“Let me be crystal clear – this is a third term agenda disguised as legal technicality!

“The Fourth Alteration Bill No. 16 signed by former President Buhari in 2018 leaves no room for ambiguity. Once you’ve taken an oath of office after succeeding a deceased officeholder, and then contest and win another term, you cannot seek a third term!”

“The Nigerian Constitution is supreme over all other laws, including the Lagos State Local Government Administration Law.

“Section 7 of our Constitution guarantees democratically elected local government councils. It is not subject to manipulation by political opportunists seeking to domesticate themselves in power!

“As a pro-democracy group, we are remembered of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fierce opposition to Obasanjo’s third term agenda. President Tinubu stood firmly against constitutional manipulation then.

” Where is the President’s voice now?

“It would be very disastrous to maintain a deafening silence while your political base becomes the laboratory for testing unconstitutional tenure elongation. This precedent should not be set for Nigeria’s democracy.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, as the chief security officer of Lagos State, also has a constitutional duty to uphold the rule of law. His silence on this matter is not just concerning – it is complicity!

“The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) must equally demonstrate true independence by immediately disqualifying all candidates seeking an unconstitutional third term.

“Failure to do so will confirm what many already suspect – that it is merely an extension of the ruling political establishment!”

The Forum called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who incidentally is the leader of the APC and the Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi ( SAN) to halt what it perceived as a looming constitutional aberration in Lagos State.

“Firstly, President Tinubu must publicly reject this third term agenda in Lagos local councils and the Attorney General of the Federation must issue an immediate advisory on term limits for local government administrations

“Secondly, LASIEC must disqualify all candidates seeking an unconstitutional third term

“Thirdly, these individuals in Agbado Oke-Odo and kosi Isheri LCDAs must withdraw their candidacy immediately

‘We are not making a request – we are stating what the constitution already mandates!

“The Lagos Society for Good Governance will utilize every legal means available to challenge this dangerous precedent.

“We will mobilize civil society organizations, approach the courts, and if necessary, exercise our constitutional right to peaceful protest.

“Democracy is not a spectator sport. The people of Lagos must rise up now before this constitutional virus spreads across Nigeria!”

