One of the world’s most prestigious Scotch whisky brands, ‘The Macallan’ unveiled two of the oldest offerings within its Sherry Oak range last Friday. The ultra-prestigious expressions, Sherry Oak 25 years old and 30 years old were introduced to the delight of whisky enthusiasts at the Mantra restaurant and Lounge in Victoria Island.

The expressions are two of the oldest whiskies in The Macallan’s Sherry Oak range, which is renowned globally for its distinctive craftsmanship and ageing process in seasoned sherry oak casks from Europe.

An exclusive guest list comprising Nigeria’s business elites and famous personalities had the honour of relishing the first-hand experience of the unique single malt whiskies. The Macallan Brand Ambassadors for Lagos and Abuja, Daniel Atteh and Adeyinka Adepetun were also present and gracious in engaging and providing invitees with insights into the story of the Sherry Oak.

The Sherry Oak 25 years old, an expression that was matured in special oak casks for a quarter of a century, was majestically presented as guests’ excitement heightened. Its blend of citrus, balanced with cinnamon, sherry and wood smoke in aroma complemented its mahogany hue. The tasting session offered an even more satisfying experience, as connoisseurs relished the symphony of rich dried fruits, black cherries and chocolate with crystallised ginger and toasted almonds that graced their palates.

Similarly, the Sherry Oak 30 years old, boasting a dark, natural mahogany colour, delighted the whisky enthusiasts’ taste buds with its rich flavours of rich fruit cake and prunes with stem ginger, cinnamon and orange essence leading to gentle toasted oak. The distinguished single malt with thirty years of maturation further solidified The Macallan’s global reputation in exceptional whisky distillery.

Nigerian singer, Waje, was on hand to deliver a performance that added gloss to the evening. Her powerful singing as she serenaded the guests mirrored the level of technique and craftsmanship that the whisky brand is known for. From her popular songs such as ‘I wish’ and ‘One Naira’ to heart-tugging renditions of Adele’s ‘Stay’ and Whitney Houston’s ‘I Got Nothing’.

Among the prominent guests to savour the rare tasting experience were media personality, Bolanle Olukanni; style icon Mai Atafo; award-winning Nigerian photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi; venture capitalist and tech entrepreneur Olumide Soyombo, Big Cabal Media’s CEO, Tomiwa Aladekomo; BBNaija star, Prince Nelson and VJ, Moet Abebe. Describing the unveiling as a unique opportunity to deepen Nigerian whisky lovers’ appreciation of the most finely distilled spirits, the guests noted the soirée would also be pivotal in inspiring a thriving whisky culture in Africa’s largest economy.

Celebrated fashion expert, Mai Atafo, said, “This was great, absolutely amazing. Great whisky, great music, great food and great people.” While Kelechi Amadi Obi said that the event was smooth! Waje was the icing on the cake, she is a master of her craft and you cannot expect anything less from ‘The Macallan.”

Projections show a promising whisky market in the country over the next few years. The projected outlook indicates that Nigeria’s whisky market is expected to achieve a market value of $83.85 million in retail prices by 2024 while the market is also predicted to grow by 11.28 per cent between 2023 and 2027.

The Sherry Oak 25 Years Old and 30 Years Old are expected to contribute significantly to the projected growth.

The Macallan continues to assert itself as a leader in the world of whisky, constantly challenging limits and establishing new standards for luxurious lifestyles. The esteemed Scotch whisky brand recently introduced its M Collection and Harmony Collection II to the Nigerian market, reinforcing its commitment to sharing its storied tradition of outstanding craftsmanship and flavour with whisky enthusiasts in the region.





