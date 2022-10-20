Education is improving tremendously in Oyo State — TESCOM chairman

Honourable Akinade Alamu, former chairman of the Egbeda Local Government and Alliance for Democracy in Oyo State, among other key positions, is the current chairman of the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM). In this interview, he speaks to MODUPE GEORGE on the activities of the commission, state of education and security in public schools in the state.

What is the state of education generally in Oyo State?

Education in Oyo State is managed by regulations and we have three agencies managing it. We have the Ministry of Education, headed by the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Oyo State Post Primary School Teaching Service Commission, where I am the executive chairman. We also have the third agency, that is, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) which is in charge of primary education in Oyo State. Education in Oyo State is free, courtesy of the present administration headed by Engr. Seyi Makinde. The governor is much concerned about the welfare of public servants, especially those in the education sector.

At these levels of education in the state, everyone is full of praise to the present administration because the staff’s welfare is a priority to the governor; teachers now get their salary, promotions with other welfare packages such as car and housing loans as and when due. In addition to that is the fact that about 20 percent of the total budget for the state is dedicated to education. Education is improving tremendously in Oyo State. Previously, we were in the 26th position in education ranking, but presently, Oyo State ranks 11th throughout the federation. This is as a result of the hard work and commitment of our able governor; out of the four cardinal programmes of Eng. Seyi Makinde, education is number one. Ask any teacher in Oyo State; the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), the ANCOPPS and all the associations relating to education. They are all praising the governor for doing very well.

A lot of people are of the opinion that education should not be free, at this time and age. What is your take?

You see, those who are saying that education should not be free do so because they are not having the feelings of the general public at heart. We knew what happened before this present administration came on board. Then, students were asked to pay N3,000 as school fees and many parents withdrew their children from school because they could not afford to pay the money. So, the moment education became free, the parents brought the children back to school. Over 50,000 children have been brought back to the public schools. The meaning of this is that those ones would not have had access to education if the school fees had been retained. So, those who said education should not be free are not thinking right.

When he was paying teachers’ salary regularly on the 25th of every month, some people said he would not be able to do it for a year, and when he did for a year, some also said that he would not be able to continue but this has been successfully done for almost four years. We cannot but have doubting Thomases. Eng. Seyi Makinde has proven to everyone that where there is a will, there is a way.

It’s almost four years since you assumed this office. What have you done differently?

Apart from free education, we have been giving text books, writing materials to the students. We even have intervention classes for the S.S.S.3 students in preparation for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).The government had made provision for the compendium of past questions from 10 years till date for the students to be able to practise with them and for the teachers to prepare them on how to approach the external examination. May I tell you that teachers who are involved in these intervention classes get additional allowances.

Apart from the appointment of 5,000 teachers in the state recently, over 15,000 teachers have also been promoted this year; some even got double promotion. With regard to the welfare of teachers, the governor approves a total of N15 million every month to be given to teachers for car loan and this has been from the beginning of his tenure till date. Aside from that, there is another one for house loans to enable teachers to acquire lands and build their own houses. Our commission, has created new educational zones in order to bring education nearer to the people. We have them in areas such as Saki, Kisi, Ogbomoso, Oyo, Iseyin, Eruwa and four in Ibadan here. These zones are being headed by tutors-general. This is a position that is equivalent to that of permanent secretaries. Also, the inspector-generals of education in the ministry were also promoted in such a manner, making it up to like 20 permanent secretaries; this had never happened before.

We never heard of the inspectors-general of education at the ministry of education, meaning that in each of the zones there would be a tutor-general there would be an inspector-general. These are all moves to reposition education in Oyo State. To cap it all, we also organise frequent trainings for teachers in the state.

You sounded as if there were no challenges?

I won’t say that we don’t have challenges; every great achievement has its own challenges. There are challenges and fund is one of them. We are all aware of the position of the economy today; if not for the determination and commitment of the governor to education, all of these things wouldn’t have been achieved. It is the proper management of the available resources that is enabling us to achieve all that we are achieving today.

Then, there is a general indiscipline in the society; it has affected parents, teachers and students. The students’ misbehaviour is a major challenge in our schools today and we are trying to address it. We will continue to appeal to parents to be more committed to the upbringing of their children and cooperate with the teachers. We will also continue to train teachers on how to handle this. A teacher who is not disciplined cannot discipline students.





With all the largesse that is going for teachers in the state; as a commission, how have you been able to maintain and enforce discipline among the teaching staff considering the record of indiscipline in the teaching profession at this level?

It is often said that all day for the thief and one day for the owner. If you are being paid and treated well and you are caught not doing your job as you ought to, such a person would be made to face the music. There are disciplinary measures, rules and regulations in place to sanction defaulters. Though there were agitations about the fact that when people are comfortable they tend to relax, on the contrary we say that is not a good way to reason. It is better to make people comfortable while they do their job. However, to whom much is given much is expected.

It seems the teachers are no longer in control, owing to news of incessant unrest in public schools today, especially the secondary arm which is fast turning into battle grounds. What is your take on this?

The misbehavior of students did not start from school; it starts from the home. As far as students’ indiscipline and unrest is concerned in schools, it is not a new thing, but the blame must be shared between the parents and students. When a parent comes to school to fight teachers because his or her child was disciplined, what type of attitude do you expect the child to exude?

However, to curb some of these excesses these days, we have brought back the school governing board, whereby reputable community leaders are made members of the board. This is a move to complement the PTA’s effort. You and I know the situation of the society in which we live; sometimes it is the economic situation that is debarring some parents from giving their children proper training and supervision. Meanwhile, it is the duty of every parent to bring up their children in a way that such a child will be useful to the community.

How will you grade the level of security in public schools today?

We are seriously tackling security issues in the state. In Nigeria, Oyo State has the highest number of Amotekun corps with adequate provision of operational vehicles. This is to assist the police force in case there is any security threat anywhere. The Amotekun force has intervened in many school riots in the state. In addition to these we also have security guards grounded in schools. Just as the government is tackling the security issues and we at TESCOM are not resting on our oars too.