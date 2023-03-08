Idahosa Moses | Benin City

THE management of Edo State University, Uzairue in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state have approved the promotion of six of its academic staff to the rank of professor.

The school also elevated nine staff to the rank of Associate Professors.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Benin City by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Betcher Ekhosuhun.

Ekhosuhun said that the promoted staff are those whose publications were sent out for external assessment by the university management and returned positive, hence elevation to the rank of professors and associate professors.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Emmanuel Aluyor, congratulated the newly-promoted staff for their hard work and contributions to the development of the University.

He charged the beneficiaries to start preparing for their Inaugural lectures, informing that he intends to leave a legacy where professors in the university will deliver their Inaugural lectures within one year of becoming professors.

The acting Registrar and other senior staff of the University in their separate responses thanked the Vice Chancellor for always putting the welfare and development of staff at the core of his administration.

